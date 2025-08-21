OPAPRU activities should be coordinated, says Sulu gov’t

JOLO, Sulu — The provincial government of Sulu is requesting that all activities by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) in the province be closely coordinated with the governor’s office.

Governor Abdusakur Tan II said Thursday that this is “to ensure proper alignment with local governance mechanisms and provincial development priorities.”

The request was made during a visit by OPAPRU presidential assistant David B. Diciano, who met with Tan to reinforce coordination for the implementation of the Moro National Liberation Front “Transformation Program” in the province. The meeting was held in partnership with the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division.

Tan underscored the importance of sustained collaboration, saying all future activities must be closely coordinated with his office.

Vice Governor Abdusakur M. Tan also highlighted the need for wisdom and foresight in pursuing the program, stressing that meaningful transformation can only be achieved through genuine unity and the integration of peace efforts with the aspirations of the Tausug people.