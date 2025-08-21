NHA distributes 30M financial aid to storm, monsoon stricken areas

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has given approximately 30 million pesos financial assistance to families affected by the storms and monsoon in Metro Manila.



According to NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, it was funded by the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP). 10,000 pesos were distributed to 816 families in Malabon, 599 in Navotas, and 1,521 in Valenzuela.



Meanwhile, the housing authority was said to be gearing up to give aid to Caloocan.

Tai also added that families struck down by fire are also beneficiaries of EHAP.