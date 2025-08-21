NCRPO seizes P2M worth of shabu, arrests four high-value suspects in Parañaque

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) nabbed four high-value individuals and confiscated about 300 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,040,000 in a buy-bust operation along Ninoy Aquino Avenue, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City, on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects — three men aged 29, 34, and 45, and a 29-year-old woman — were identified as high-value targets involved in the illegal drug trade across Metro Manila.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Southern Police District carried out the operation in coordination with the District Investigation Division and Parañaque City Police Station Sub-Station 4.

Authorities seized six heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing roughly 300 grams, along with buy-bust money, a blue analog cellphone, and other drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being readied against the suspects before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.