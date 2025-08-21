NBA Store opens third branch in Greenhills

A third National Basketball Association (NBA) Store opened up last Wednesday at the GH Mall in San Juan.

NBA Asia Merchandising Partnerships Lead director Pat Giron said having the third branch in one of Metro Manila's busiest shopping districts puts them on notice for basketball fans who might not be aable to visit their branches in SM Mall of Asia and SM Megamall

"The goal for both the NBA and Titan is that there are a lot of touch points for fans to get authentic gear, jerseys and headaear we want to make sure to give them the NBA stuff they need," Giron said.

The store offers a wide selection of NBA jerseys as well as basketball shoes and customization for shirts and jerseys.