Napolcom greenlights adjusted PNP personnel allowances

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has approved an updated set of regular and collateral allowances for uniformed members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), aiming to better support officers in the line of duty.

The Napolcom En Banc issued Memorandum Circular No. 2025-004 on Monday, establishing a comprehensive structure of allowances that includes subsistence, quarters, clothing, and hazard pay. The policy also covers combat and incentive pay, as well as allowances for sea and flying duty, and hardship.

Napolcom vice chairperson Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan stated that the measure reflects the commission’s commitment to uplifting the welfare of police officers.

“Our policemen and policewomen are at the frontline of peace and order,” Calinisan said. “By ensuring that their allowances are responsive to today’s economic realities and operational demands, we are not only recognizing their sacrifices but also strengthening their morale and commitment to serve.”

The new policy rationalizes compensation by providing regular allowances alongside special incentives for those in high-risk or specialized assignments. This includes a special combat duty pay of P3,000 per month for personnel in actual police operations and a combat incentive pay of P300 per day for those involved in combat against insurgents, terrorists, and other lawless elements.