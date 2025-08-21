Mystery grenade explosion in General Santos claims life of young girl

A quiet afternoon in Barangay Labangal, General Santos City, turned into tragedy on 20 August 2025 when a 12-year-old girl died instantly in a mysterious grenade explosion while resting on a hammock in their backyard.

According to separate reports from the General Santos Police Office and Police Regional Office-12, the child was at their home in Zone 4, Purok Mudia when the blast occurred. Investigators are still determining whether the grenade was picked up by the victim and accidentally triggered or if it had been hurled into the property before it detonated.

Neighbors recalled hearing a sudden, deafening explosion from the back of the family’s house. Rushing to the scene, they found the girl lifeless on the hammock, her body bearing the brunt of the powerful blast.

Her older sibling shared that she had seen the girl carrying a tin can before heading toward the hammock. Moments later, it exploded. Authorities suspect the can may have contained a grenade that had not been properly disposed of.

Police are also looking into reports of past disputes in the area. Last month, they received information about a rifle grenade discovered in another part of the barangay. While the investigation continues, barangay officials are expected to release a statement in the coming days.

This is a developing story.