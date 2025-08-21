Myrna Esguerra: The Philippines’ pride at Miss International 2025

In this striking portrait, Myrna Esguerra radiates elegance and quiet confidence as she dons the silver crown that symbolizes her journey to the global stage. Representing the Philippines at the upcoming Miss International 2025 in Japan, she embodies the perfect balance of grace, strength, and modern Filipina beauty.

Wearing a powder-blue feathered gown that softens her silhouette, Myrna’s look captures both sophistication and charm. The intricate details of her crown glimmer under the light, emphasizing the regal poise of a queen ready to take on the international spotlight. With her flawless makeup highlighting her almond eyes and radiant smile, she exudes the calm determination of a woman who knows the weight of the crown she carries.

This image is more than just a glamorous portrait—it is a symbol of representation. As the country’s bet for Miss International, Myrna Esguerra steps forward as the newest torchbearer of the Philippines’ rich pageant legacy, carrying the hopes of a nation that has long stood proud on the global beauty stage.