Miss Dior Essence de Parfum: A scent of liberation

Feminine, free, and unapologetically bold—Dior unveils its newest olfactory statement: Miss Dior Essence de Parfum.

Imagined by Francis Kurkdjian, the brand’s Perfume Creative Director, this high-concentration scent transcends fragrance—it is a manifesto of confident, liberated femininity.

This fragrance of liberation opens with a luscious burst of blackberry and elderflower—a jammy, syrupy accord that feels both indulgent and refreshingly unexpected. The gourmand introduction quickly melts into a wildly luxurious jasmine heart—an ode to the original 1947 composition, now pulsing with a cheeky vitality that feels unmistakably modern. As the scent settles, rich oak notes emerge, wrapping the trail in sensual, almost magnetic intensity.

Kurkdjian describes the creation: “Like the young women of today, my Miss Dior, with its concentration and addictive trail, is hyper-feminine, but still rejects anything that might limit its freedom.”

That sentiment echoes through every layer of the fragrance—from its sparkling top notes to its enveloping base. Miss Dior Essence doesn’t whisper; it declares.

Crafted to be worn on pulse points—neck, wrists, anywhere you want to leave an alluring trace—this perfume is made for the woman who moves through the world with intention, style, and an unyielding refusal to be boxed in.