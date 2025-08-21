Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi welcome first child via adoption

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents!

The couple welcomed their first daughter via adoption, Millie announced in a joint statement with Jake on Instagram.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," they said.

In March on the SmartLess podcast, Millie shared her desire to becoming a mother, noting that her parents were also young when they had children.

The couple were engaged in April 2023. They tied the knot in May 2024.