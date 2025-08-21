Mcdonald's goes cheap in America, glamorous in the Philippines

McDonald’s is taking a two-pronged approach to win back consumer confidence: slashing meal prices in the United States while doubling down on star power in the Philippines.

The fast food giant recently confirmed it will cut combo meal prices in its home market by about 15 percent after CEO Chris Kempczinski admitted customers had grown wary of paying over $10 for what used to be seen as affordable fare. The move comes as the chain works to restore its image as a go-to value brand, with new $5 and $8 meal deals and the revival of its “Extra Value Meals” branding.

In the Philippines, McDonald’s is playing a different card: celebrity influence. The company this week unveiled fashion icon Heart Evangelista as the newest face of its rewards coupon campaign. She joins comedian-host Vice Ganda, who remains tied to the brand through endorsements of its fried chicken.

The pairing drew buzz online, with some speculating Evangelista was meant to replace Vice Ganda following criticism over his recent concert skit. But McDonald’s Philippines appears to be pursuing balance — Evangelista embodying elegance and aspirational lifestyle, and Vice Ganda maintaining mass-market appeal.

Analysts say the strategy reflects the brand’s effort to remain relevant across demographics. While U.S. customers are pushing back against rising prices, Filipino consumers continue to be swayed by cultural icons who influence both dining choices and lifestyle perceptions.

Whether through discounted combo meals abroad or a star-studded ambassador lineup at home, McDonald’s is betting that value and visibility together can keep the Golden Arches shining.