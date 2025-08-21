Marcos writes heartfelt birthday message to wife Liza

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. penned a sweet message to mark the birthday of his wife First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Mrs. Marcos turned 66 on Thursday.

“Happy birthday to my first and only lady, Liza,” Marcos said.

He described how much his wife means to him especially as a partner.

“You have been my partner through everything—a loving mother to our boys, a brilliant lawyer and teacher and now a tireless First Lady who gives so much of herself to others,” he said.



“Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. We love you very much,” he added.

Mrs. Marcos is currently on a sabbatical, taking a break from the public eye.

She called it the “best birthday gift ever”. She will resume her duties as First Lady on 26 August.