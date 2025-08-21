Malaluan shines in PLDT debut

Rookie Alleiah Malaluan debuted with a bang in leading PLDT to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20, demolition of Chery Tiggo for a strong start in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The No. 9 overall pick in the recent Draft dropped 11 points, with all but one coming off kills, as the High Speed Hitters repeated over their On Tour championship victim for a 2-0 win-loss carryover record.

Malaluan, who was given the green light to play following her national team duties, proved to be as good as advertised after contributing on the defensive end. She had 13 digs and nine excellent receptions for PLDT, which outlasted the Crossovers in a marathon five-setter last Sunday for its breakthrough crown.

The De La Salle University product stepped up big time with the High Speed Hitters opting to sit out winger Kim Kianna and setter Kim Fajardo while leading scorer Savi Davison rode the bench the whole match.

“That’s the goal going to this game: To prioritize the health of the players like Kim, Kianna, and actually Sav, we just asked her to be in uniform,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said.

“The goal is to consider their health and give an opportunity to our second unit. So at least, one of our reinforcement, the one that we’ve been waiting for (Alleiah Malaluan) performed well.”

The High Speed Hitters were in full control in the first two sets but needed to claw back from an 18-20 deficit in the third frame. PLDT closed the match with seven straight points.

Majoy Baron had 10 points while Jessey De Leon and On Tour Finals Most Valuable Player Majoy Baron had nine and eight points, respectively, for PLDT.

Chery Tiggo fell to a 1-1 carryover slate.

Cess Robles had eight points while Shaya Adorador and Ara Galang added six each for the Crossovers.