Madness in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY — Adamson University gets an early acid test in an explosive clash against dangerous University of San Carlos (USC) as the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg unfolds Friday at the Mandaue Sports Complex here.

Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude expects a dogfight in their 7 p.m. encounter with the reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) champions Lady Warriors.

Yude said they should play with fire in their eyes to avoid complacency, knowing that all teams, including those from Cebu, are out to beat them after they posted a promising performance in Season 87 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“I always tell the team to not get complacent. We all know that everybody wants to beat us. Of course, this is their hometown. We expect them to give us a good fight,” Yude said.

All eyes will be on Alas Pilipinas member Shaina Nitura as she tries to lead Adamson to the throne after a runner-up finish in the 2023 edition of the tournament, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R and B Milk Tea.

USC, on the other hand, is looking for payback following a winless stint in last year’s edition.

Meanwhile, first-time participant Ateneo de Manila University battles University of Southern Philippines Foundation in the curtain-raiser at 5 p.m.

The Blue Eagles will parade their prized recruits Ana Francesca Hermosura and Dona Mae de Leon from the 2025 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League runner-up Bacolod Tay Tung.

A quarterfinalist in the previous edition, the Lady Panthers are determined to capture a breakthrough title in front of their adoring Cebuano fans.

The tournament is in its second of three provincial stops after staging a successful event in Davao. The tourney will roll to the University of Batangas gym in Batangas City in for the Luzon Leg from 29 to 31 August.

“This tournament celebrates not just talent but unity, sportsmanship and the passion of our youth. Mandaue City is honored to be your stage. Together, let’s make this a tournament to remember,” Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said.

A known volleyball hotbed in the Visayas, Cebu is the latest battleground for the three-day volleyball action, which pits teams in a single round-robin format. The squad with the best win-loss record or match points earned, if necessary, will be declared champion.

“Cebu has been the center of volleyball in the Visayas for the longest time. Every year, we invite the best teams from their provincial championship, which is CESAFI, their top two teams represent them in our tournament in Manila. But this time it’s different. We’re giving them the home court advantage,” league organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. president Dr. Ian Laurel said.

“They’ll be hosting the Manila-based teams this time. We want them to experience the excitement of their home crowd.”