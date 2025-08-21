Let TESDA build the person, then we build the nation

We hear it often — nation-building. It rolls off the tongue with purpose and pride. But in our drive to build a country, have we forgotten to build the person first?

We speak of development as if it were only about roads, airports, and laws. Yet the real scaffoldings of a nation are made not just of steel and stone, but of spirit, skill and stability.

Sometimes, it feels as if the house we’ve been building is creaking—not because the blueprint is flawed, but because the builders are tired, under-equipped, or having to hold themselves up.

This is not an either/or between TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and college. We need the full learning pathway: DepEd for foundations; TESDA for hands-on competencies and stackable credentials; higher education for theory, research, and advanced practice; industry and DoLE (Department of Labor and Employment) for jobs; LGUs for local execution. The aim is alignment and partnership.

Hope shows up in places that rarely make headlines: training centers, workshops, and classrooms with timber, tools, and sometimes even tablets. This is technical education and skills development — transformative in its simplicity: equipping people with competence they can carry and use.

Check these: calloused hands of a young woman who just passed her national welding certification; the focus of a young man mastering food preparation, not for a TV contest, but to put his siblings through school; the trainees who, before being asked to dream for the nation, are taught how to lay bricks, wire circuits, write code, or render ideas in 3D.

Definitely, the tools have changed. Beside masonry and scaffolding, we now have coding, robotics, animation, and digital design. Today’s builders lift beams, debug programs, and imagine solutions on both screens and shop floors.

Real development begins here. Before the speeches and targets, we build the person first.

Fast forward to 26 August 2025, the Philippines will host the WorldSkills Competition. To some, it might sound like just another contest. But it’s a mirror of how well our schools, training centers, and industry partners prepare people for competence and contribution here at home.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the government instrumentality mandated to manage and supervise technical education and skills programs, reminds us that not every hero wears a barong or files a bill. Some wear aprons; others carry pliers or laptops. Many work far from the spotlight, yet their skills are vital supports of our economy. Universities and colleges do what TESDA doesn’t — and vice versa.

TESDA builds job-ready competencies and verified credentials; higher education deepens inquiry, leadership and innovation. One system with complementary roles. CHEd and our state universities and colleges, along with private HEIs, strengthen research, teacher training, and the leadership capacity that carries innovation forward. DoLE links skills to decent work, while DTI and DICT help MSMEs and digital talent absorb them.

They are the builders of this country — not because they carry grand plans, but because they carry them out. Through crafts honed over hours of learning, failing, and trying again, they shape the foundations others will stand on.

Perhaps, the question isn’t just how do we build a better country. Maybe it’s who we build first.

Are we giving them not only inspiration, but also the tools, the training, and the trust to begin?

When labs, classrooms, clinics, and shop floors point in the same direction, plans stop collapsing in contact with reality. A nation cannot stand strong on foundations its people were never taught to lay — or code, or weld, or imagine into being.