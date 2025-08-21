Kim Woo Bin, Suzy reunite for magical rom-com 'Genie, Make a Wish'

Actors Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy are teaming up again for a new drama.

Penned by The Glory’s acclaimed writer Kim Eun Sook, the series Genie, Make A Wish will launch exclusively on Netflix this 3 October.

It tells the enchanting story of Jinn (Kim Woo Bin), a genie who awakens after a thousand years, and Ka-young (Suzy), his new impassive master. The show blends romantic comedy around their conflicts over three wishes, which sets the stage for a magical twist of destiny, desire, and of course — love.

Unlike the kind Genie everyone is familiar with, Jinn is a Satan who tempts and corrupts humans with three wishes. However, he's not just any Satan — he's an eccentric character who has awakened after a thousand years and is naive about the world.

Ka-young, meanwhile, is an emotionless psychopath. She is an extraordinary and beautiful woman raised with hope by her grandmother and the entire village, possessing wealth, education and beauty.

In the cast are Ahn Eun Jin (Goodbye Earth, The Good Bad Mother) as the mysterious Mi-joo. Noh Steve Sang Hyun (Love in the Big City, Pachinko) as Soo-hyun, Genie’s brother and rival. Ko Kyu Phil (The Fiery Priest, Veteran) as Sayyid, Genie’s assistant who’s secretly a black jaguar. Lee Zoo Young (The 8 Show, Believer 2) as Min-ji, Ka-young’s only friend.