Kiko names agri ‘hoarders, smugglers’

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan has identified several companies and individuals allegedly involved in the smuggling and hoarding of agricultural products, including frozen mackerel and red and white onions.

The estimated value of the smuggled or hoarded products exceeded P10 million, qualifying those behind them for the non-bailable charge of economic sabotage under the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

Pangilinan made the disclosure during the first public hearing of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on Wednesday.

He warned against the undervaluing of seized goods to keep their worth below the P10-million threshold, which triggers harsher penalties under the law.

“Our concern here is that these cases are non-bailable, right? If the actual valuation comes out as more than P10 million, then the case should immediately be filed, the court should issue a warrant of arrest, and they should not be allowed to escape. They would remain in jail while on trial,” Pangilinan said.

“Technically, if there is basis, these people should already be charged and arrested,” he added, while urging that those involved be blacklisted from future importations.

The senator named the following firms and customs brokers: 1024 Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Broker: Loujin Arm Ramos Tenero); and Berches Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Brokers: Berly Bitoy Ramos, Efren Yu Abello Jr., Gretchen Francisco Gimeno, Jason Alolor Ejes, John Cyril Mapa Imperial, Kimmuel Gler Lopez, Lyn Dinglasan Estrella, Muscholary Rose Sinuto Gonzales, Myr dela Torre Ramos, Richelle Bautista Ramirez, Rodalyn Goc Ong).

Also named were: EPCB Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Broker: Ellaine Joy Gedaria); Queenstar Industry Consumer Trading (Customs Broker: Judy Ann Gumban Jungco); and Vox Enterprises OPC (Customs Broker: Abegail Gruta Yumang).

Pangilinan noted that initial reports placed the value of the confiscated goods between P15 million and P20 million, but final documentation later reflected amounts under P10 million.

Signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September 2024, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act aims to crack down on large-scale smuggling. But Pangilinan lamented that only three cases have been filed since its passage, all of which are still under investigation.

“No seizures above P10 million? All below?” he asked. “It’s difficult to believe that, considering the rice industry alone is worth over P300 billion. It doesn’t make sense that only less than P10 million worth is coming in.”

He also criticized raids that apprehend only low-level staff. “The only ones arrested are warehouse personnel, not the brokers or the smugglers,” he said.

Pangilinan emphasized that smuggling deals a heavy blow to local farmers, discouraging them from planting in the future.

“This is a huge setback for our local producers. Because of the unfair competition, they no longer want to plant in the next season since they can’t compete with smuggled goods. They already struggle with legitimate imported rice, and now they must also compete with smuggled items,” he said.

During the hearing, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. said the Department of Agriculture needs stronger enforcement powers to pursue smugglers and brokers directly.

The Senate committee will hold its next hearing on 1 September to continue probing rice and agricultural smuggling.