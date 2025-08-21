JV urges open budget talks: ‘Kapag walang tinatago, walang dapat ikatakot’

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito has called anew for greater transparency in the national budget process by proposing that bicameral conference committee meetings—particularly those related to the national budget—be opened to the public.

Ejercito emphasized the public’s right to information and pushed for institutional reforms that would shed light on often-closed-door budget deliberations.

“Kung wala tayong ginagawang mali, wala tayong dapat itago sa publiko (If we’re not doing anything wrong, then we have nothing to hide from the public),” Ejercito said in a co-sponsorship speech for Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4, which aims to institutionalize strict measures for open and transparent budget deliberations.

“Tungkulin natin bilang mga halal na kinatawan ng sambayanan na buksan at gibain ang anumang pinto o hadlang na pumipigil sa malayang pagdaloy nito patungo sa taumbayan (It is our duty, as elected representatives, to tear down any barriers that prevent the free flow of information to our people),” he added.

The resolution, which gained unanimous support from senators, is seen as a landmark step toward greater transparency and accountability in government spending. It was led by Senate Finance Committee Chair Senator Win Gatchalian.

Ejercito praised the initiative as aligned with the constitutional mandate to uphold the public’s right to information, especially on matters involving taxpayer money.

“Binibigyang pugay natin ang layunin ng hakbangin na ito na naglalayong buksan ang proseso ng pagbabalangkas ng ating national budget, na tunay dapat na kumakatawan sa mga prayoridad, adhikain, at hangarin bilang isang bansa, at hindi kailanman magsilbing daluyan ng makasariling interes ninuman (We honor the objective of this measure, which seeks to open the process of crafting our national budget—one that should genuinely reflect the priorities, aspirations, and goals of our nation, and never serve as a vehicle for anyone's selfish interests),” he said.

Ejercito also highlighted his earlier legislative efforts to improve government transparency, notably Senate Bill No. 770, or the People’s Freedom of Information Act.

The bill aims to provide real-time access to key government proceedings, including executive, legislative, and judicial deliberations such as Senate sessions, committee hearings, bicameral meetings, and even Supreme Court proceedings deemed open to the public.

He stressed that allowing the public to scrutinize the budget process would build trust in government institutions and guard against misuse of funds.

“We recognize that by making all information with respect to the national budget readily available, easily accessible, and searchable, we open the door for greater transparency,” Ejercito said.

“And by strengthening transparency measures in the budget process, we also reinforce democratic accountability in our government,” he added.

If enacted and implemented, this move could set a precedent for more open governance and public participation in how the country’s budget is crafted and finalized.