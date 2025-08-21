Inside a Gen Z's vintage aesthetic

Gen Z is stirring the revival of vintage clothing.

According to Pinterest’s 2025 Fall Trends Report, Gen Zs are opting for vintage styles like polka dots, 2000s prep and ‘90s grunge.

It also added that Gen-Zers demonstrated a more general interest in secondhand shopping.

The report also found that, on the app, search terms like "classic prep styles" (women’s preppy outfits) are up by 47,680 percent, "caffeine-inspired clothing" (coffee brown pants outfit) increased over 632 percent, "patchwork pieces" and "vintage watch aesthetics" (vintage luxury watch) searches have gone up over 82 percent.

"1960s babydoll glamour," another trend featured significantly in the report, spiked specifically. It probably is an impact of popstar Sabrina Carpenter, who engages a blend of modern glamor and old Hollywood into her looks throughout her Short n’ Sweet Tour.