ICTSI’s Mexico unit widens Asia-Latin America network

Contecon Manzanillo, International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico, has introduced WAN HAI Lines into its Asia-South America West Coast 2 (WSA2) service to strengthen trade flows and expand logistics options between Asia and Latin America.

The Razon-led firm said Thursday that the service made its inaugural call at Contecon on 11 August with the arrival of the vessel WAN HAI A16.

Also known as the Asia-South America (ASA) service, the WSA2 service is jointly operated by Pacific International Lines, Evergreen Marine Corp., and COSCO Shipping Lines with 11 vessels in rotation.

It improves logistics coverage between Asia and the west coast of South America, enabling faster and more efficient operations across the supply chain.

Expansion ingredient

The service makes weekly calls to the ports of Kaohsiung, Shekou, Hong Kong, Ningbo, Shanghai, Manzanillo, Lázaro Cárdenas, Puerto Quetzal, Buenaventura, Callao, and Guayaquil, before returning to Kaohsiung.

“The arrival of the WSA2 service to our terminal is another milestone in our expansion strategy and consolidation as a key logistics hub for international trade. This project is part of the terminal’s growth, which began at the end of 2022, with the clear goal of completion in 2026,” José Antonio Contreras, Contecon Manzanillo chief executive officer, said.

The WSA2 service has been operating in the Port of Manzanillo for nearly two decades, transferring to Contecon following the terminal’s recent expansion and deployment of the largest ship-to-shore cranes in Latin America, which resulted in faster and more efficient operations.

Now backed by Contecon Manzanillo’s modern port infrastructure, the WSA2 service grants customers on the west coast of Latin America access to specialized and more direct coverage of major Asian ports, leading to optimized transit times and operating costs.

It also strengthens the Port of Manzanillo’s competitiveness and expands logistics options for Mexico’s foreign trade.

Contecon Manzanillo continues to expand its global network of services, consolidating its role as a commercial gateway between Asia, Mexico and South America.