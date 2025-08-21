‘Hot meat’ discovered, seized

MARILAO, Bulacan — Authorities seized more than 12,500 kilograms of suspected “double-dead” meat, valued at P2.3 million, during a late-night operation here Wednesday.

Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) acted on a tip from local peacekeepers, intercepting two trucks allegedly transferring the illicit meat from a wing van to a refrigerated truck in Barangay Sta. Rosa 1. Seven suspects were arrested at the scene.

PRO3 regional director Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. hailed the operation as one of the largest busts of its kind in Central Luzon this year.

“This seizure underscores PRO3’s resolve to protect public health through relentless enforcement,” Peñones said in a statement. “Criminal networks exploiting food safety will face the full force of the law.”

The confiscated meat, deemed unfit for human consumption, was turned over to the NMIS for disposal. The suspects are facing charges under Republic Act 9296, the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines.

According to Marilao Mayor Jem Sy, the seized meat was potentially intended for use in processed products like ham.

The trucks were taken to the Liwasang Pangkalikasan ng Marilao in Prenza 1 for further investigation, while the suspects were brought to the Marilao Police Station for processing.