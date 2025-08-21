Where there’s a will, there’s a way. So a burglar, who failed to break into a house in Saskatoon, Canada through the balcony door, tried another way.

Resident Matthew Hardy thought the nighttime intruder had left for good after he called police and they did not find him. An hour later, however, he and his wife saw the trespasser return and climb an elm tree to get to the roof.

The couple heard cracking on the roof and realized the man was breaking in through there.

“He was in our ceiling, crawling across our insulation, and you could hear him, track him as easy as anything through the house,” Hardy told CBC.

The Hardys called the police again and officers found a hole in the roof where a vent was torn off. The man was inside the ceiling.

Police accessed the ceiling through a hatch in a bedroom closet, put in a drone to find him, and dragged him out, CBC reports on the 12 July burglary.

Meanwhile, a rock punched a hole through the roof of a house in McDonough, Georgia, USA on 26 June. The impact shattered the floor but fortunately did not harm the occupants.

The 23-gram rock that made a hole in the floor the size of a large cherry tomato was brought to the University of Georgia (UG) for examination.

“These are objects that go back to the original material formed 4.56 billion years ago,” UG geologist Scott Harris told Fox News Digital, referring to the tiny meteorite that broke the sound barrier as it hurtled toward Earth.

Harris said that such ancient fragments hurtling from an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter need to be studied so engineers can find ways to avoid catastrophic collisions with them, according to Fox News.