Higa, Naredo seek title repeat

Fresh from their dominant performances last week, rising tennis stars Jonathan Higa and Julio Naredo look to extend their winning streaks as they headline the Mayor Arlene Arcillas National Juniors Tennis Championships, which got under way Thursday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Higa, who hails from Taguig, recently captured the boys’ 18-and-under crown after dispatching Gavin Kraut, 6-4, 6-2, in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. National Juniors tilt. Meanwhile, Quezon City’s Naredo stamped his class in the 16-and-U division with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Alexandre Coyiuto.

The pair’s recent triumphs have marked them as top contenders in the Group 2 event, presented by Dunlop.

Organized by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP), the event has drawn a big number of entries, prompting organizers to spread the tournament over two weeks. The boys’ division will run from 22 to 25 August while the girls take center stage from 29 August to 1 September.

The huge turnout underscores the popularity of tennis among the youth and reflects the unwavering support of the host city, led by Mayor Arlene Arcillas, whose commitment to grassroots sports development continues to open doors for promising athletes nationwide.

“The sheer volume of participants highlights not only the passion for tennis among Filipino youth but also the tremendous support of Sta. Rosa in nurturing athletic talent,” PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay said.