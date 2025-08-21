Heart attacks surpass TB as top killer in prisons — BuCor

Cardiovascular disease, particularly myocardial infarction or heart attack, has emerged as the leading cause of death among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), surpassing tuberculosis, which has long been considered the primary health threat in prisons, according to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

The report, submitted to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. by CT/CSupt. Ma. Cecilia V. Villanueva, Director for Health and Welfare Services, noted that while TB remains a pressing concern in Operating Prisons and Penal Farms (OPPFs) due to overcrowding and poor ventilation, recent data show respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia and acute respiratory failure now account for higher mortality rates.

Villanueva stressed that BuCor continues to actively manage tuberculosis through long-standing programs and partnerships with government and non-government organizations. These efforts not only focus on treatment but also prevention of TB spread in prison facilities.

A key milestone, she said, is the sustained implementation of Active Case Finding, which led the Muntinlupa City Health Office to recognize BuCor as the top contributor in TB case detection and notification in 2023.

Among BuCor’s TB-related programs are:

TB screening for all newly admitted PDLs at Reception and Diagnostic Centers

Regular TB mass screening or active case finding

Health education on TB prevention and management

Provision of anti-TB medicines, vitamins, and nutritional supplements

Monitoring of food quality to support immune health

Monthly meetings with Bantay Kalusugan for patient monitoring

Routine counseling and testing for enrolled TB patients

Regular Tuberculosis Treatment Unit (TBTU) meetings

Annual Program Implementation Review under the National Tuberculosis Program

DOH training sessions for TBTU staff

Access to TB laboratories

These measures highlight BuCor’s strong commitment to reducing TB incidence across its facilities.

Top causes of death among PDLs at New Bilibid Prison (2022–2025):