Heart attacks now top PDL killer, says BuCor

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday disclosed that myocardial infarction, or heart attack, has surpassed tuberculosis as the leading cause of death among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

According to BuCor data from 2022 to 2025, there have been 445 deaths from heart attacks, compared to 59 from pulmonary tuberculosis.

In a report to BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., director for Health and Welfare Services Ma. Cecilia Villanueva said that while tuberculosis remains a concern in crowded prison settings, other respiratory illnesses are now more prevalent causes of mortality.

The data shows 234 deaths from pneumonia and 71 from acute respiratory failure during the same period.

The other top causes of death at the national penitentiary were cerebrovascular accident (65), chronic kidney disease (61), electrolyte imbalance (43), sepsis (40), congestive heart failure (35), and anemia (19).

Villanueva said BuCor continues to actively manage tuberculosis through programs and services in partnership with various government and non-government organizations.

These initiatives include regular mass screenings, health education sessions on TB prevention, and the provision of anti-TB medicines, vitamins, and nutritional supplements.