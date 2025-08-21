Go lauds health emergency allowance release

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go announced that the Department of Health (DoH) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) have committed to releasing P6.77 billion in overdue Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) to healthcare workers.

The announcement came during the first Senate Committee on Health and Demography hearing in the 20th Congress.

Go, who chairs the committee, has been a persistent advocate for the payments, which are mandated by Republic Act 11712, also known as the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances for Health Care Workers Act.

“Thank you to the DoH. Thank you to the DBM. Our healthcare workers now have hope,” Go said, adding that the payments are long overdue.

The HEA is intended to provide financial compensation to healthcare workers who served on the front lines during a public health emergency, such as the Covid-19 pandemic. A backlog of claims has remained unresolved despite the lifting of the public health emergency in 2023.

“This is a small amount compared to the sacrifice and service of our healthcare workers during the pandemic,” Go said. He cited that he presided over 14 Senate hearings on the issue in the previous Congress.

The DBM recently informed the DoH that the funds could be downloaded to the department. Go urged the DBM to prioritize the release of the funds over other programs, emphasizing that they are for services already rendered.

In another development, Go voiced his full support for the government’s implementation of zero-balance billing in public hospitals but pressed for clarification on its full scope.

The senator cited data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showing that out-of-pocket health expenditures for households increased by 11.8 percent in 2024. He expressed concern that despite the zero-balance billing policy, many patients still seek financial assistance.

“We hope this could be fully implemented for the benefit of patients, especially our poor countrymen who are afraid to go to the hospital,” Go said.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa explained that zero-balance billing applies to patients in basic ward accommodations in DoH hospitals but not to those who opt for private or single rooms. Herbosa said that about 90 percent of beds in DoH hospitals are in basic accommodations.

Go also raised concerns about the sustainability of the program, particularly in institutions like the National Center for Mental Health, which he said is facing a budget deficit. He stressed the importance of DoH and PhilHealth coordination to ensure that the program can be sustained.