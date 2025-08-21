Go delivers aid, pushes healthcare reforms, advocates zero-balance billing

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go demonstrated his hands-on approach to public service this week as he visited multiple communities and presided over Senate committee hearings to address pressing issues in the country, from disaster relief to healthcare access.

Fire victims in Muntinlupa receive aid

Go personally visited fire victims in Muntinlupa City to provide assistance following a recent fire incident. “Hindi ko po sasayangin ang tiwala na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Maglilingkod po ako. Hindi ako pulitiko na basta nangangako, gagawin ko po ang trabaho ko para sa Pilipino. Sipag, pagmamalasakit, at serbisyo po ang kaya kong ialay sa inyo,” the senator said. He added, “May hearing ako ngayon sa Committee on Health, alas-diyes, pero hindi ko matiis na nakaupo lang doon habang kayo ay nangangailangan ng tulong.”

The 238 fire victims from Barangays Bayanan, Sucat, Putatan, Buli, Poblacion, Cupang, and Alabang gathered at the Barangay Putatan covered court, where Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, fans, sports equipment, shoes, and bicycles. Selected beneficiaries also received financial aid for rebuilding homes.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon expressed gratitude for Go’s efforts, stating, “Kapag may sunog dito, dumadating ang kaniyang tulong, at siya mismo ay naririto. Ngayon, andito nanaman siya.” Go emphasized the value of life over material losses: “Huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang mahalaga, ligtas ang ating pamilya. Ang mga gamit ay nabibili at maaaring palitan, pero ang buhay ay hindi. A lost life is a lost life forever.”

He also highlighted legislative initiatives like Republic Act No. 12076 (Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act) and Senate Bill No. 415, which aim to strengthen disaster resilience and temporary housing support, as well as RA 11589, the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021. “Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.

Health emergency allowance for healthcare workers

Go also presided over a Senate Committee on Health hearing to follow up on the release of PhP 6.77 billion in pending Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) claims for healthcare workers. “Salamat sa DOH. Salamat sa DBM. Nagkaroon po ng pag-asa ang ating healthcare workers,” he said.

Go has actively pursued the implementation of RA 11712, which mandates HEA payments to health workers who served during public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sulit ang pangungulit,” he said, referring to his repeated efforts to ensure proper disbursement. He noted that despite the lifting of the public health emergency in 2023, many claims remained unresolved.

Go also affirmed his ongoing commitment to the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, stressing equitable benefits for all healthcare frontliners. “Asahan ninyo po na bukas parati ang aking opisina. In my own capacity, gagawin ko po ang lahat ng kaya kong gawin. Tawagin ninyo lang po akong Kuya Bong Go,” he concluded.

Advocating zero-balance billing in public hospitals

During the hearings, Go also raised concerns over the full implementation of zero-balance billing (ZBB) for poor patients in public hospitals. Citing rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs, he said, “According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, households’ out-of-pocket expenditure for health increased by 11.8 percent in 2024. We hope this could be fully implemented for the benefit of patients lalung lalo na po yung mahihirap nating kababayan na takot magpaospital.”

Go pressed the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth on the extent of coverage, noting gaps that left some patients still seeking financial assistance. He highlighted concerns for mental health facilities and emphasized the importance of coordination between agencies. “Napakahalaga nito, mental health issues napakahalaga po nito at umaasa sila sa gamot,” he said.

He reiterated that sustainable implementation of ZBB would ensure that Filipinos no longer need to rely on external assistance from agencies like DSWD or PCSO. “Sa kaalaman po ng mga kababayan natin, tulong po ito sa kanila na hindi na nila kailangan pumunta ng DSWD, hindi na sila kailangan pumunta ng PCSO para magmakaawa,” Go stated.