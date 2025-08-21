Gal Gadot says Snow White flop came from 'emotional place'

Hollywood star Gal Gadot, famed for her role as Wonder Woman, explained that her comments on the box office disappointment of Snow White, in which she played the evil queen, came from an emotional place.

The actress pointed to the “pressure on celebrities to speak out against Israel” as a factor influencing public reaction.

In an Instagram story, Gadot wrote, “I was honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers, whose questions go straight to the heart. Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That’s the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question.”

She stressed that the film’s underperformance was not solely due to external factors, noting that “there are many elements that determine whether it will succeed or fail and success is never guaranteed.”

The movie, which had a production budget of roughly $270 million, has earned about $205 million at the box office and holds a 39 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

During the premiere week, Arab organizations called for a boycott of the film due to Gadot’s participation, and Lebanon reportedly banned the live-action adaptation featuring the Israeli actress.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler, who stars as Snow White, has actively expressed support for Palestine during the film’s promotion.ctive support for Palestine throughout the promotion of the film.