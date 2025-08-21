From Davao to Iloilo: Bulk water projects deliver growth, clean water access

More than one million residents of Davao City are now enjoying improved water security, better public health outcomes, and local economic growth through the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), a public-private partnership between Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) and the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

The country’s largest bulk water facility, jointly operated by DCWD and Aboitiz InfraCapital subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc., has been supplying 300 million liters per day of clean and potable water since February 2024. The project sources water from the Panigan and Tamugan Rivers, reducing the city’s dependence on groundwater.

According to DCWD, new water service connections have tripled from 8,600 in 2022 to more than 21,000 this year, translating to 14,000 additional households with safe and reliable water.

The DCBWSP has also boosted the city’s economic profile, contributing P15.5 billion in investments, P1.07 billion in gross revenue, 4,500 jobs during construction and operations, and P188 million in government tax revenues in 2024 alone. The share of customers with 24/7 water supply has also risen to 96 percent from 77 percent.

“We have seen firsthand how infrastructure — when done right — can transform lives. Apo Agua is both a critical water project and a vital growth enabler for Davao City, powering progress, health, and inclusive prosperity. That’s the same kind of impact we’re working to bring to Iloilo,” said AIC President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao.

Project Blue impact

Apo Agua has also tied the project to community development through “Project Blue,” a collaboration with DCWD and the Aboitiz Foundation. In 2024, the initiative donated 134 pipeline rolls to Barangay Tamugan, where the Tamugan River is located, extending piped water access to more than 1,070 households across four sitios.

By bringing potable water directly to source communities, Project Blue has reduced waterborne disease risks, cut the time spent hauling water, and opened opportunities for micro-enterprises and local livelihoods.

Next stop: Iloilo City

Building on Davao’s success, Iloilo City is now set to benefit from a similar partnership through the P5-billion Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Project. The project will have a capacity of 86 million liters per day, supplying treated water to city off-takers after diverting it from a raw source and undergoing treatment.

The Iloilo project is expected to enhance water quality, strengthen supply reliability, and drive economic growth, with AIC working to ensure delivery at reasonable rates for consumers while supporting the city’s long-term development.