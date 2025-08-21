Florals and forever

The future of weddings continues to blossom. With year’s edition of the highly anticipated event, Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala, Marriott marks 11 years it has been influencing lives of Filipina brides and artists as well, transforming the landscape of weddings and events.

It continues to raise the bar by championing local design talent and innovative materials, elevating the experience of saying , “I do.”

Much like Marriott, another wedding and events icon has been a mainstay throughout the years: the iconic event stylist, Gideon Hermosa. With 15 years of impact to his name, he is recognized for his use of fresh florals and luxurious, larger than life styling. It’s no wonder he’s sought-after here and abroad. The way he changed the game for events in the country continues to inspire and amaze!

With an impeccably styled ballroom, we were once again transported into a world that’s iconically Gideon. It was the perfect ethereal setting for the bridal fashion show starring couture from some of the country’s best: Michael Cinco, Francis Libiran, Rajo Laurel, Mak Tumang, Michael Leyva and Vania Romoff. Whether you’re getting married soon or not, it’s unmistakably dreamy and swoon-worthy. I was absolutely blown away.

Thank you, Marriott, for having me, and bravo to Ryan Ros Calmante and the team for a successful event. Can’t wait to fall in love all over again next year. Cheers!