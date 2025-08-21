'Flesh-eating' bacteria cases rise in U.S. coastal states

As the summer season peaks in the United States, beaches are drawing not only holiday-goers but also deadly bacteria.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed rising cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections across 11 states — Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Louisiana and Florida reported the highest tolls. Louisiana saw 20 cases and four deaths, while Florida recorded 17 cases and five deaths.

What is Vibrio vulnificus?

Vibrio vulnificus is part of the Vibrionaceae family and thrives in warm, brackish waters — saltier than freshwater but less salty than seawater.

Known as a “flesh-eating” bacteria, it can severely damage skin and tissues. Infections often occur in two ways: by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, or through exposure of open wounds to contaminated water.

Symptoms of foodborne infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, while exposure through cuts can cause blistering wounds, fever, chills, low blood pressure, and bloodstream infections. If left untreated, the disease may lead to amputations or death.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, chronic illnesses, cancer, or diabetes are at higher risk.

Climate factor

Though considered seasonal, experts warn that climate change may fuel more frequent and severe cases in the coming years. Health officials are urging caution, especially for those eating shellfish or swimming in coastal waters.

Prevention measures

The CDC advises people with open wounds, recent piercings, or surgical incisions to avoid swimming or use waterproof bandages. Anyone exposed to seawater or raw seafood should wash thoroughly with soap and running water.

Shellfish should be cooked to an internal temperature of 145°F (63°C) for at least 15 seconds, and cross-contamination must be avoided.

Health experts also urge immediate medical attention if symptoms appear after exposure to coastal waters or consumption of seafood.