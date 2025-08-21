Five-set survivors

Creamline asserted its mastery over Cignal with a come-from-behind, 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 15-8, win for a strong start in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Reigning tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Michele Gumabao displayed her vintage form and stepped up big time in the deciding frame, scoring five of her 22 points in the set to push the Cool Smashers’ carryover win-loss record to 1-1.

Gumabao hammered 18 attacks and had four kill blocks and added 15 digs in an all-around performance in Creamline’s repeat win over last Sunday’s On Tour battle for bronze medal victim.

The Cool Smashers won their first match that went the full distance after dropping two five-setters in the pre-season contest.

“I think the best lesson for us is winning a five-set game. Last (conference), we dropped both two five-set games. So it’s good for us to get a feel of the pressure of a five-set game,” Gumabao said.

The veteran winger pointed out that Creamline struggled early as they allowed the HD Spikers to dictate the tempo of the game.

“We can’t play at the pace of our opponents. I think that’s what happened during our game. We were not playing at our own pace. So, we really need to overcome that challenge,” Gumabao said.

Gumabao ignited Creamline’s crucial run early in the fifth set, scoring three points in a 5-0 run for a 7-3 advantage. Another 4-0 blast gave the Cool Smashers a comfortable 12-6 lead after Cignal closed the gap to just two.

Jema Galanza put Creamline at match point, 14-7. The HD Spikers saved a point before Galanza sealed the two-hour, 21-minute encounter with a sharp cross.

Galanza had 18 points with 16 coming from kills and tallied 17 excellent receptions while skipper Alyssa Valdez added 11 markers. Setter Kyle Negrito dished out 32 excellent sets to help the Cool Smashers convert 63 spike points.

Creamline regrouped after going down 1-2 in the match and dominated the fourth set to force a decider.

Heather Guino-o paced Cignal with 21 points on 18 kills and three aces while On Tour MVP Erika Santos had a quiet night with 11 markers.

Meanwhile, ZUS Coffee has joined the competition cast following the withdrawal of Japanese club Kurashiki Ablaze due to an internal issue involving their head coach.

Kurashiki, the 2023 PVL Invitational champion, pulled out of the tournament following a serious compliance violation allegedly committed by head coach Hideo Suzuki.

“We regret to inform you that we received a notice from the Japan Volleyball League indicating that our head coach, Hideo Suzuki, may have committed a serious compliance violation,” Daisuke Watanabe, Representative Director of Ablaze Co. Ltd., said in an official statement.

“In response to this notification, our team has decided to immediately commence an internal investigation and suspend all activities until the details of the incident are fully clarified,” he added.

“It is with great regret that we must inform you of our decision to withdraw from participating in the PVL Invitational. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this sudden decision, made so close to the start of the tournament, may cause to all parties involved,” Watanabe further said.

The PVL invited On Tour fifth-placer Farm Fresh, but team owner Frank Lao opted to field ZUS Coffee, who finished sixth in the pre-season contest, as the Foxies are unprepared and are short of a full training roster to be competitive.