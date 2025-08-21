Filipino cadet lands historic honor in South Korea, inspires nat’l pride

A Filipino cadet has become the first from the Philippines to receive the prestigious Star Cadet Award from the Korea Military Academy (KMA).

Cadet First Class Guidson T. Domingo of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) was formally given the award by KMA Superintendent Maj. Gen. Hyeonggi So on 26 February, the same day Domingo was promoted to First Class Cadet.

PMA Public Affairs Chief Lt. Jesse Nestor Saludo said in a statement that the Star Cadet Award is one of the highest recognitions at the KMA, given to cadets who demonstrate excellence in academics, summer training performance and physical fitness. The award is considered the equivalent of the PMA’s own Starman Award.

Domingo, a native of Kabacan, North Cotabato, entered the KMA in 2021 through the PMA’s Foreign Pre-Commissioning Training Institution Service program, which aims to develop globally competitive military officers.

Originally a member of the PMA’s “Bagong Sinag” Class of 2024, Domingo is now on track to graduate from the KMA in March 2026 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations.

The PMA said Domingo’s achievement honors the historical bond between the Philippines and South Korea, which was forged during the Korean War.

Throughout his stay in Korea, Domingo consistently demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and performance. His award not only reflects his personal commitment but also serves as a bridge of diplomatic goodwill between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea Army.

The PMA added that Domingo’s journey is a powerful inspiration to the next generation of leaders and a testament to Filipino excellence on the global stage.