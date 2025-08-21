Filipino cadet lands historic honor in South Korea

Philippine Military Academy (PMA)’s Cadet First Class Guidson T. Domingo has earned the distinction of being the first Filipino ever to receive the Star Cadet Award (종합우등상) from the prestigious Korea Military Academy (KMA).

Domingo’s feat not only brings immense pride to the PMA but also honors the entire nation.

In a Viber message on Thursday, PMA Public Affairs Chief Lt. Jesse Nestor Saludo (PN) said the award was formally conferred by KMA Superintendent Major General Hyeonggi So on 26 February 2025—the same day Domingo was promoted to First Class Cadet.

The Star Cadet Award is among the highest recognitions at KMA, reserved for cadets who embody the pinnacle of excellence in academic intelligence, summer training performance, and physical fitness—a rare trifecta that demands unmatched discipline, intellect, and grit.

For the PMA, Domingo’s achievement mirrors its own Starman Award, signifying leadership potential at the highest levels.

“This award is considered the equivalent of the PMA’s own Starman Award, symbolizing the highest standards of intellect, discipline, and endurance demanded of future leaders of the Armed Forces,” Saludo explained.

Global symbol of excellence

Born and raised in Kabacan, North Cotabato, Cadet Domingo entered KMA on 26 February 2021, through PMA’s Foreign Pre-Commissioning Training Institution Service (FPTIS)—a program designed to develop globally competitive military officers.

Originally a member of PMA’s “Bagong Sinag” Class of 2024, he is now on track to graduate from KMA in March 2026 with a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations.

Throughout his stay in Korea, Domingo consistently demonstrated the highest standards of leadership and performance. His award not only reflects his personal commitment but also serves as a bridge of diplomatic goodwill between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea Army.

The award comes with significant symbolic weight.

It honors the historical bond between the Philippines and South Korea—first forged during the Korean War, when Filipino troops fought alongside South Korean and allied forces to defend freedom and democracy.

Domingo’s recognition continues that legacy, now in the form of peacetime defense diplomacy and international cooperation.

It is a vivid affirmation of the Philippines’ dedication to regional stability, collective security, and international partnership.

Call to the nation’s youth

In celebrating this achievement, the PMA reaffirms its mission to shape future leaders of courage, discipline, and honor.

PMA continues to offer avenues for Filipino cadets to train in foreign academies, broadening their horizons while strengthening defense cooperation with global allies.

Cadet Domingo’s journey from Cotabato to KMA, culminating in international acclaim, is a powerful inspiration to the next generation of leaders.

His story proves that Filipino excellence is not confined by borders, and that with the right values and training, young Filipinos can excel on any stage in the world.

“PMA encourages the youth of the nation who aspire to serve, lead, and excel to take the challenge of joining the Long Gray Line,” Saludo underscored.

“Like Cadet Domingo, they too may someday carry the honor of the country beyond its borders—proving that Filipino excellence can shine on the global stage,” he added.