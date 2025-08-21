Ex-DPWH chief Singson says no formal offer yet from Marcos

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Rogelio Singson said he has yet to receive a formal offer from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to head the agency again he served from 2010 to June 2016.

"No, and it would be far-fetched because my wife will already leave me if I go back to government," Singson said in a television interview on Thursday.

However, he admitted to receiving feelers from the President, noting that he is no stranger to Marcos.

"Definitely there is. The President and I go a long way when I was a governor and himself a senator, so we've known each other in quite a lot of projects together," Singson added.

While Singson rejected offers to replace current DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, he said he is open to leading an independent panel that would investigate anomalies surrounding the government's flood control projects.

"I've volunteered pro bono. I've come out openly about this corruption program only because I have the full backing of the Management Association of the Philippines, private sector executives who say enough is enough," he added.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on 19 August opened its inquiry into alleged anomalies in multibillion-peso flood control projects, with senators citing reports of "ghost projects," substantial works, and the concentration of contracts among a few favored contractors.