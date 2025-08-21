Errani, Vavassori keep U.S. Open doubles crown

NEW YORK (AFP) — Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their US Open mixed doubles title on Wednesday, beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the final of a new-look competition that kicked off action at the last Grand Slam of the year.

The Italians pocketed the $1 million first prize after two days of intense work in the 16-team event held for the first time outside the dates of the main tournament, in which singles action begins on Sunday.

The compact format and beefed-up prize money drew a slew of singles stars like six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek.

The world No. 3 from Poland battled through a two-hour tussle with Jasmine Paolini to win the Cincinnati Open on Monday then hot-footed it to New York to team up with Norway’s Ruud in the revamped mixed doubles competition.

Carlos Alcaraz, men’s champion in Cincinnati, also turned out but he and British playing partner Emma Raducanu were eliminated on Tuesday, as was superstar Novak Djokovic, who teamed with fellow Serb Olga Danilovic.

The chemistry between Italians Errani and Vavassori, cultivated over a two-year on-court partnership that also saw them win the French Open mixed doubles title this year, proved decisive.

They roared to a 4-1 lead in the opening set of the championship match and after Swiatek and Ruud regained one break closed it on a confident hold from Vavassori.

Down a break at 4-5 in the second, Swiatek and Ruud won three straight games to force the 10-point match tiebreaker in which Errani and Vavassori grabbed a 4-0 lead and held on to triumph.

The first three rounds — including the semifinals on Wednesday night — were played with short sets to four games with no-advantage scoring and a 10-point match tiebreak in lieu of a third set, before the final reverted to traditional sets with a 10-point match tiebreak.

Swiatek and Ruud clawed their way past top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper with a 3-5, 5-3, 10-8 semi-final victory.

Errani and Vavassori romped past the American duo Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2, 4-2 to reach the final.