Easing fiber costs seen as PLDT boost

Telecoms giant PLDT Inc. is expanding digital inclusion with PLDT Home Fiber Prepaid, an affordable broadband service designed for price-sensitive households and first-time fiber users seeking reliable, high-speed connectivity.

“PLDT’s mission goes beyond connecting Filipinos to the internet,” PLDT SVP and head of Consumer Business-Home John Y. Palanca said on Thursday.

“More than connectivity, our goal is to connect Filipinos to opportunities, experiences, and dreams that empower them to live fuller, more meaningful lives.”

Palanca said the prepaid service complements, rather than replaces, postpaid offerings. “It’s designed for price-sensitive households or first-time fiber users upgrading from older technologies. Prepaid fiber helps us reach new users and strengthen our presence in covered areas.”

Wider fiber footprint

He noted encouraging traction for the segment, supported by PLDT’s expanding fiber footprint and the popularity of value-added services.

Service upgrades such as faster installation and repair times, round-the-clock customer support, and smarter self-service tools also enhance the customer experience.

“We are proud to see the strength of PLDT Home’s performance in the first half of 2025,” Palanca added. “Whether through our premium postpaid plans, growing prepaid offerings, or our ‘Always On’ service, we remain committed to making world-class broadband more accessible, dependable and inclusive for all.”

PLDT said it banks on its prepaid fiber service to help drive digital inclusion to allow more Filipino households to thrive in the digital economy.