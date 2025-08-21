DOST, SM Prime to showcase green business solutions at SUSTEX 2025

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has partnered with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. to highlight sustainable and climate-resilient business practices through the SM Sustainability Expo (SUSTEX) 2025, set on 29-30 August at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City.

The event, co-organized by DOST, SM Prime, and ARISE Philippines, will feature over 50 exhibitors showcasing innovations in waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, air quality improvement, and disaster resilience.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said the expo reflects the agency’s commitment to harnessing science, technology, and innovation (STI) in promoting sustainability.

“Through collaboration with industries, government, and communities, we aim to accelerate solutions that will help transform the Philippine’s business landscape into a true champion of circular economy and climate action,” Solidum said. “At the heart of these efforts is our goal to empower every Filipino to become a victor, not a victim, in the face of disasters and climate challenges.”

Hans T. Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime, emphasized the private sector’s role in climate action.

“Through SUSTEX, we aim to move beyond dialogue – to shape solutions, forge stronger partnerships and drive change at the scale this moment demands,” Sy said.

SUSTEX 2025 will also include sessions on the role of government in shaping environmental policies, the use of STI to accelerate the transition to a green economy, and international case studies such as the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan.

The event also supports DOST’s memorandum of understanding on advancing plastic alternatives and SM Prime’s Waste-Free Future campaign.

Admission is free, but registration is required via SM Malls Online.