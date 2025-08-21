DoST, SM Prime promote resilient business models

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is partnering with SM Prime to promote a low-carbon, circular, and resilient business model in the Philippines.

The initiative will be showcased at the SM Sustainability Expo (SUSTEX) 2025, scheduled for 29 to 30 August at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City. The event is co-organized by SM Prime, DoST and ARISE Philippines.

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said in a statement that SUSTEX 2025 reflects the agency’s commitment to using science, technology and innovation to build a more sustainable future.

“Through collaboration with industries, government, and communities, we aim to accelerate solutions that will help transform the Philippine’s business landscape into a true champion of a circular economy and climate action,” he said.

Hans T. Sy, chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings Inc., said the company believes innovation is central to achieving a low-carbon, circular and resilient future.

“Through SUSTEX, we aim to move beyond dialogue — to shape solutions, forge stronger partnerships and drive change at the scale this moment demands,” he said.

The expo will focus on key pillars of environmental performance: waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, air quality improvement and disaster resilience.

It will feature more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies and products.

The two-day event will also include sessions on how technology can accelerate the country’s transition to a green and circular economy, the role of government agencies, and insights into the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan.