DOJ contradicts Romualdez, says no Quiboloy extradition papers yet

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reiterated Thursday that it has not received any official request from the United States for the extradition of religious leader Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy.

The clarification came after Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez earlier claimed that U.S. authorities had already sent supporting documents to the DOJ for Quiboloy’s extradition.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano stressed that the request must first pass through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) before reaching the DOJ.

“In this case, DFA has not received any request. The DOJ could not have officially received the request as well,” Clavano said.

“Verily, no extradition request on this has yet been transmitted to the DOJ,” he added.

The DOJ’s statement directly contradicts Romualdez’s earlier remarks that the papers had been forwarded in June.

Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, is facing charges of sex trafficking and child abuse in the United States, as well as similar cases in the Philippines. He has repeatedly denied all allegations, claiming he is the target of political and religious persecution.