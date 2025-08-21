DND reaffirms humanitarian coop with ICRC

The Department of National Defense (DND) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening humanitarian cooperation, the DND announced Thursday.

The partnership was reinforced during a courtesy visit by ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. at the DND headquarters on Wednesday. Spoljaric’s visit was part of her official mission to the Philippines aimed at deepening humanitarian dialogue.

Teodoro lauded the ICRC as a “valued partner,” acknowledging its role in providing vital services in disaster response, health care and support for communities affected by conflict. He emphasized the Philippine government’s priority on civilian protection amid evolving security concerns.

For her part, Spoljaric expressed appreciation for the sustained partnership and affirmed the ICRC’s readiness to continue supporting government initiatives and responding to humanitarian needs.

Both leaders stressed the importance of upholding international humanitarian law in all operations and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation.

The high-level meeting followed the Philippines’ recent hosting of the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on International Humanitarian Law. The conference brought together regional stakeholders to discuss key issues, including the role of national IHL committees, implementation challenges and the impact of emerging technologies.

The DND and ICRC affirmed their mutual goal of ensuring that humanitarian principles remain central in addressing current and future challenges in the region.