DND, ICRC reaffirm strong humanitarian cooperation

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Thursday said it has reaffirmed its shared commitment to strengthening humanitarian cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said this developed during a courtesy visit by ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric to Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, on 20 August.

The visit, part of Spoljaric’s official mission to the Philippines, aimed to deepen high-level humanitarian dialogue and address emerging challenges in the country’s evolving humanitarian landscape.

Teodoro lauded the ICRC as a “valued partner” in advancing humanitarian objectives, emphasizing the Philippine government’s continued prioritization of civilian protection amid evolving security concerns.

He acknowledged the ICRC’s longstanding role in delivering vital services in disaster response, health care, and support for communities affected by conflict.

“The DND’s steadfast support for humanitarian assistance and recognized the ICRC’s longstanding contributions to disaster response, health services, and aid to conflict-affected areas,” Teodoro said.

For her part, Spoljaric expressed appreciation for the sustained partnership and affirmed the ICRC’s readiness to continue supporting Philippine government initiatives.

Both leaders stressed the importance of upholding international humanitarian law (IHL) in all operations and expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in humanitarian engagements.

President Spoljaric welcomed the continued partnership, highlighting the ICRC’s readiness to assist in government initiatives and respond to humanitarian needs on the ground.

The high-level meeting follows the Philippines’ recent hosting of the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on International Humanitarian Law, held from 11 to 14 August in Makati City.

The conference brought together regional stakeholders under the theme “Galvanising Commitment to International Humanitarian Law: Challenges and Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region,” and tackled key issues including the role of national IHL committees, implementation challenges, and the impact of emerging technologies such as cyber operations and autonomous weapons.

The DND and ICRC affirmed their mutual goal of ensuring that humanitarian principles remain central in addressing both current and future challenges in the region.