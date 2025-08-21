DMW vows aid to nabbed Hong Kong OFWs

Authorities reported that at least six Filipino workers have been arrested in Hong Kong for allegedly providing illegal dental services, prompting the Philippine government to provide legal and welfare assistance.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed Thursday that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Migrant Workers Offices are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong.

The consulate confirmed Wednesday that the six Filipinos were arrested on 17 August and are in the custody of the Hong Kong Immigration Department.

They face charges for breach of stay by taking unapproved employment, engaging in a business and “falsely pretending to be a dentist.”

Hong Kong authorities said the workers, aged 34 to 60, were apprehended inside a residential apartment in Sham Shui Po. Dental equipment and tools for teeth scaling, orthodontic treatments and denture making were seized.

According to a Hong Kong-based news outlet, the Filipinos allegedly learned the procedures from online videos and offered services to fellow domestic workers for prices ranging from HKD150 to HKD500.

An Immigration department spokesperson reiterated that domestic workers are only permitted to perform duties within the scope of their contracts and are prohibited from taking other jobs. Offenders can face a maximum fine of HKD50,000 and up to two years in prison.

Meantime, OWWA administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said efforts are underway to reach out to the families of the arrested workers and provide support.