DICT considers BNPP as hyperscale center

Once meant to power the nation with nuclear energy, the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) may soon find a new life as a hyperscale data center hub, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) reviewing the proposal.

Speaking to reporters at a forum on Wednesday, DICT Secretary Henry R. Aguda said the initiative, proposed by the local government of Bataan, will depend on the results of an ongoing feasibility study.

“It was still a study after a proposal by the local government, and there’s still an ongoing study on whether it is feasible to reactivate it as a nuclear power plant. So after that study, whatever the result, then we will do our own study,” Aguda said.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is conducting the current feasibility study, which is expected to be completed by November.

Advantages cited

“With due respect to KOICA, we need to finish their study,” Aguda said, adding that DICT will begin its own assessment afterward.

He noted the site has several advantages for data center development.

“There are ingredients of a hyperscale that’re there, like the infrastructure. There’s a freeport, then there’s fiber connectivity around that area. There is also a nearby landing station. The closest is in Poro Point, and there is also one in La Union,” Aguda said.

The DICT is also working on a data classification study, which will help determine policies on data localization and residency.

Addressing concerns raised by hyperscale operators, Aguda said issues on power, connectivity, and market demand are being resolved.

Aguda explained that the concerns raised by hyperscale operators were being addressed.

Issues on power and connectivity have already been resolved, while questions on market demand were countered by highlighting the government’s digitization programs and efforts to expand connectivity.

He noted that operators are now “more or less convinced” that the Philippines has both the demand and the market to support their entry.

For now, Aguda said the fastest way to meet digitalization needs is to partner with private operators that already run data centers.

“To build a new data center of that size would take time. The fastest way is to tap the private sector first. To build a facility like that will take two years, and right now we are in a hurry to provide the service immediately,” he said.