LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (22 August 2025)
RAT

Love: Coming back repeatedly is not always love; sometimes it is just a ghost from the past.

Health: Eat soup with garlic to ward off chills in the body.

Career: Reduce meetings and focus on important deadlines.

Wealth: Do not open a new account or credit line today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your working table cleansed if something has been left unfinished for a long time.

OX

Love: If you are always the one chasing, you might no longer be on the same path.

Health: Drink hot tea after meals.

Career: Avoid joining a new group project for now, as the timing is sensitive.

Wealth: Avoid spending on beauty products and keep things simple.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and bedroom if there is a heavy feeling at night.

TIGER

Love: This is not the time to play with emotions; avoid flirtations.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals to prevent food poisoning.

Career: Avoid handling multiple tasks at once and prioritize spiritual safety.

Wealth: Do not use your savings this week unless necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

RABBIT
Love: Do not answer an old question for now, it is not the right time.

Health: Eat fruits to avoid bloating and colds.

Career: Limit online commenting, as unseen eyes may be watching.

Wealth: Be cautious of people offering loans and ask about their real intentions.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.

DRAGON
Love: Do not enter a relationship if they are afraid to show you in the light.

Health: Warm your body before going to bed.

Career: Do not accept new responsibilities right away; wait for the right time.

Wealth: Keep five coins under your bed.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your working corner if delays and setbacks are piling up.

SNAKE

Love: If they avoided you before, why accept them back now?

Health: Eat tinola or soup with ginger.

Career: Avoid leaving sensitive files open.

Wealth: Do not show charms on social media, as privacy is protection.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

HORSE

Love: When you no longer feel respect, that is your answer.

Health: Exercise even indoors.

Career: Avoid getting involved in other people’s conflicts, especially during this sensitive period.

Wealth: Postpone purchases for things you do not yet need.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 8

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.

GOAT

Love: If you are not ready to forgive, do not speak to them yet.

Health: Eat soup or porridge.

Career: Avoid overtime as fatigue invites bad luck.

Wealth: Avoid sending money online, as there are many scammers now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.

MONKEY

Love: Not every “I miss you” is true; they may just need a temporary ally.

Health: Eat bananas and oats.

Career: Focus on small wins and do not pressure yourself.

Wealth: Place coins on the altar for Master Hanz to anoint.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the bedroom, as it may be holding on to bad luck.

ROOSTER

Love: If they no longer speak to you, respect is the last thing you should give.

Health: Eat hot soup.

Career: Do not let personal matters affect your professional work.

Wealth: Be cautious of investment invitations this month.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse your working area if you are running out of motivation.

DOG

Love: If the relationship is a question rather than an answer, it may no longer be right.

Health: Warm your body before going to bed.

Career: Keep a second copy of all documents.

Wealth: Limit spending on self-rewards and wait until Ghost Month ends.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

PIG

Love: Not every “how are you?” is meant for you; they may have another agenda.

Health: Eat sautéed vegetables.

Career: Organize your files, as an old issue may resurface.

Wealth: Keep your wallet in a safer place and not on an open table.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.

