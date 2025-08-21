Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Coming back repeatedly is not always love; sometimes it is just a ghost from the past.
Health: Eat soup with garlic to ward off chills in the body.
Career: Reduce meetings and focus on important deadlines.
Wealth: Do not open a new account or credit line today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your working table cleansed if something has been left unfinished for a long time.
OX
Love: If you are always the one chasing, you might no longer be on the same path.
Health: Drink hot tea after meals.
Career: Avoid joining a new group project for now, as the timing is sensitive.
Wealth: Avoid spending on beauty products and keep things simple.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and bedroom if there is a heavy feeling at night.
TIGER
Love: This is not the time to play with emotions; avoid flirtations.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals to prevent food poisoning.
Career: Avoid handling multiple tasks at once and prioritize spiritual safety.
Wealth: Do not use your savings this week unless necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
RABBIT
Love: Do not answer an old question for now, it is not the right time.
Health: Eat fruits to avoid bloating and colds.
Career: Limit online commenting, as unseen eyes may be watching.
Wealth: Be cautious of people offering loans and ask about their real intentions.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.
DRAGON
Love: Do not enter a relationship if they are afraid to show you in the light.
Health: Warm your body before going to bed.
Career: Do not accept new responsibilities right away; wait for the right time.
Wealth: Keep five coins under your bed.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your working corner if delays and setbacks are piling up.
SNAKE
Love: If they avoided you before, why accept them back now?
Health: Eat tinola or soup with ginger.
Career: Avoid leaving sensitive files open.
Wealth: Do not show charms on social media, as privacy is protection.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
HORSE
Love: When you no longer feel respect, that is your answer.
Health: Exercise even indoors.
Career: Avoid getting involved in other people’s conflicts, especially during this sensitive period.
Wealth: Postpone purchases for things you do not yet need.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 8
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet.
GOAT
Love: If you are not ready to forgive, do not speak to them yet.
Health: Eat soup or porridge.
Career: Avoid overtime as fatigue invites bad luck.
Wealth: Avoid sending money online, as there are many scammers now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet.
MONKEY
Love: Not every “I miss you” is true; they may just need a temporary ally.
Health: Eat bananas and oats.
Career: Focus on small wins and do not pressure yourself.
Wealth: Place coins on the altar for Master Hanz to anoint.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the bedroom, as it may be holding on to bad luck.
ROOSTER
Love: If they no longer speak to you, respect is the last thing you should give.
Health: Eat hot soup.
Career: Do not let personal matters affect your professional work.
Wealth: Be cautious of investment invitations this month.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse your working area if you are running out of motivation.
DOG
Love: If the relationship is a question rather than an answer, it may no longer be right.
Health: Warm your body before going to bed.
Career: Keep a second copy of all documents.
Wealth: Limit spending on self-rewards and wait until Ghost Month ends.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
PIG
Love: Not every “how are you?” is meant for you; they may have another agenda.
Health: Eat sautéed vegetables.
Career: Organize your files, as an old issue may resurface.
Wealth: Keep your wallet in a safer place and not on an open table.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.