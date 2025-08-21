Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Coming back repeatedly is not always love; sometimes it is just a ghost from the past.

Health: Eat soup with garlic to ward off chills in the body.

Career: Reduce meetings and focus on important deadlines.

Wealth: Do not open a new account or credit line today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet. Have your working table cleansed if something has been left unfinished for a long time.