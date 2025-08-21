Cracks emerge on P289M Camiling floodway

Camiling, Tarlac — Phase 3 of the Camiling Agno River Floodway Project, tagged as the most expensive among the 10,000 flood control projects in the country, is now facing scrutiny after cracks were spotted on its embankment.

Residents acknowledged that the project has reduced flooding in their area, but they worry about its durability. The cracks are particularly alarming because the project was only completed in 2023, and yet steel bars are already visible. Locals also claim that even walking on the concrete causes it to fracture.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office has deployed personnel and equipment to patch the cracks, downplaying the issue as normal wear caused by hot weather. They assured the public that the damage could be repaired quickly.

Despite the explanation, residents fear that poor maintenance could lead to the collapse of what is considered the country’s most expensive flood control project. Phase 4 of the same project is already underway, with a reported cost five pesos lower than Phase 3.

In the same town, a separate P94.5-million flood control project is also showing signs of weakness, with cracks, holes, and protruding steel bars.

Concerned residents have appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to look into the matter.

On 23 July 2025, DPWH conducted a joint assessment of the damaged slope protection structures along portions of the Camiling River. The inspection, led by the Tarlac 1st District Engineering Office in coordination with the provincial and local governments, found that the damage has caused flooding in nearby barangays and disrupted traffic.

District Engineer Neil Farala identified the affected areas as Poblacion G, Poblacion H, and Cacamilingan Sur. Key roads were also hit, including sections of the Romulo Highway in Cacamilingan Sur and the Sawat–Bilad stretch of the Paniqui–Camiling–Wawa Road.