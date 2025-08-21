Cone thrilled to reunite with Abarrientos

Tim Cone couldn’t wait to reunite Johnny Abarrientos following his deployment to Barangay Ginebra in the coming 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) this October.

Cone said Abarrientos will be a big asset to them not only due to his relationship with his ace playmaker — RJ Abarrientos — but due to his deep understanding of the Triangle Offense.

Cone and Abarrientos forged a solid bond after leading Alaska to a glorious run in the 1990s, which was highlighted by a grand slam in 1996 together with Jojo Lastimosa, Bong Hawkins and Jeffrey Cariaso.

When Abarrientos retired, he joined Cone in the coaching staff of the Purefoods franchise from 2011 to 2015, where they won another grand slam under the banner of San Mig Super Coffee in 2014.

Now, they will be reunited anew after the San Miguel Corporation management gave newly-appointed Magnolia coach LA Tenorio a free hand to choose the members of his coaching staff.

Cone said he is excited to have his former floor general at his side.

“I’m thrilled to have Johnny on the staff,” Cone said of Abarrientos.

“He is such a good mentor for the point guard position and has great knowledge of the Triangle. I’ve been hoping to get him for years.”

Not only will the 1996 Most Valuable Player team up once more with Cone, he will also have a close-hand look at the development of his nephew, RJ, who completed his first season with the Kings.

It also puts Abarrientos back to the team he played from 2006 until his final season in 2010.