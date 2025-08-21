Coldplay's Chris Martin: Jumbotron will stay

A month after the Astronomer scandal, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says that the jumbotron segment will remain a part of the tour.

“Life throws you lemons, and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you,” Martin said during the Music of the Spheres tour stop in England.

He jokingly added, “If you’re not prepared to be on international news, please duck. We send pure love to those people.”

Astronomer chief executive officer Andy Byron and the company’s chief people officer Kristin Cabot have since resigned from their posts following the scandal that garnered international attention.