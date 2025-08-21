Clyde Vivas, Lars Pacheco split after 7 years

After seven years together, Clyde Vivas and Lars Pacheco have decided to part ways—a breakup that both openly confirmed through heartfelt posts on social media.

On Facebook, Clyde shared a long, emotional letter reflecting on their relationship. He looked back on how their love story began with simple conversations and blossomed into a deep connection that transformed him.

“Sa loob ng 7 years na punong puno ng pagmamahalan, walang pinagsisihan nirespeto at inalagaan, pinaglaban sa lahat,” Clyde wrote.

He admitted to being blindsided by Lars’ decision to leave, recounting how she ended things while he was asleep, leaving behind only a letter.

“Sana kinausap mo muna ako para alam ko lahat ng gagawin… pero ganon siguro talaga. Nawalan ka na din ng pagmamahal sakin, nagsawa ka na.”

Despite the pain, Clyde expressed gratitude for the years they spent together and his determination to move forward, even while admitting how difficult it would be.

“Sobrang sakit. Pero alam ko sa sarili ko kakayanin ko. Sana mabasa mo ‘to. Mag-ingat ka palagi, wag mong kalimutan magdasal. Mahal na mahal kita. Paalam.”

Lars’ message of closure

Lars, for her part, kept her post short but meaningful. On her social media page, she wrote:

“7 years it was 🤍 No regrets, just memories made. I wish you healing. I wish myself forgiveness 🤍.”

Her message conveyed both finality and tenderness, emphasizing that their time together was not wasted, but that moving on was necessary.

As individuals who shared much of their journey publicly, Clyde and Lars’ separation resonated deeply with their supporters. For many, their breakup serves as a reminder that even relationships built on love and years of commitment can come to a close—with pain, yes, but also with the hope of healing and growth.

Both Clyde and Lars have now turned the page on a significant chapter of their lives, carrying with them the lessons, memories, and love that defined their seven years together.