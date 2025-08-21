SUBSCRIBE NOW
Championing Filipino luxury

Published on

Come September, two icons from Cebu unite for an evening of artistry, elegance and shared creative vision. Fine jewelry brand DiaGold presents a landmark couture gala by celebrated fashion designer Cary Santiago at Shangri-La The Fort.

Known for his sculptural silhouettes and poetic detailing, Cary Santiago will unveil a 50-piece couture collection inspired by the movement and grace of plumage, reimagined with a modern softness that reflects his evolving creative lens. The show will mark Santiago’s much-anticipated solo return to Manila’s runway after a decade.

As both producer and the creative force behind the show, DiaGold will debut a high jewelry collection specially designed to complement the fluidity of Santiago’s couture. Featuring organic forms, rich jewel tones and elegant craftsmanship, each DiaGold piece will become part of a striking visual narrative.

