Cebu OFWs receive needed cash aid

The Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) distributed more than P3 million in financial assistance Thursday to overseas Filipino workers and their families.

In a collaboration with the Cebu provincial government, the DMW-7 released the aid at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Of the total amount, P2,430,000 was awarded to 38 overseas Filipino workers and/or their next of kin under the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo Para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund.

Another P600,000 was distributed to 60 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Program for OFW Reintegration.

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay, DMW-7 regional director Jhoaden G. Lucero and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro led the awarding ceremony.